Police make arrest in July shooting near Pueblo Mall

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police arrested a suspect linked to a July killing near the Pueblo Mall.

On July 17 near 29th St., police responded to reports of a shooting. One person, identified as 47-year-old Roque Marquez, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

On Friday, detectives from the Criminal Information Section arrested 20-year-old Jesus Arturo Benavidez at the Pueblo Reservoir Swim Beach on a Second Degree Murder warrant.

Benavidez was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Police say there may be additional arrests made in the case.