Police looking for person in connection with shooting south of Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police say they need help identifying a person in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this month south of the Pueblo Mall.

The shooting happened on July 17 near 29th Street in Pueblo. One person was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries. According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, the victim was identified as 47-year-old Roque Marquez.

According to an update from PPD on Friday, two pictures were released showing a young man inside a store. It's not clear if the person is a suspect or just a person of interest.

If you have any information please call Detective Glen Fillmore II at 719-320-6044. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or https://t.co/ClzA5gKVWZ. pic.twitter.com/xUq9rRtLM7 — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) July 30, 2021

Few other details about the shooting have been released so far.

If you have information about the person's identity or the shooting, call 719-542-STOP or contact Det. Glen Fillmore II at 719-320-6044.