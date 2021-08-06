Colorado Springs mom creates fundraiser to provide school supplies to low-income students

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs mom is working to provide school supplies to low-income students in Southern Colorado.

Beth Parke first noticed the need for supplies while volunteering at her children's school. She organized her first school supply drive through her employer, Vanguard Skin Specialists five years ago.

Since then, the drive has grown every season. The fundraiser even gained partnership with charity organization World Vision and school supply manufacturer Yoobi.

"All of these schools are wonderful. They have a very dedicated administrative staff and teachers, and they work so hard and support these kids so much," said Parke. "We're happy to give them a little support along the way."

The supplies are sent to students in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Cañon City. Parke is hosting another fundraiser on Monday, August 9.