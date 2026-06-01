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Noticias Locales

Uniformados con El Departamento de Policía de Colorado Springs buscan al responsable de un tiroteo en la bulevar Union

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Published 2:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- La policía esta buscando a la persona que quien baleo a alguien el sábado en la noche. Ocurrió justo después de las 8 de la noche al norte de Union Bulevar, cerca del centro de entrenamiento de las olimpiadas en Colorado Springs. KRDO 13 y Telemundo Sur Colorado estaban ahi y vimos como la policía estaba buscando a alguien y comenzando la investigación.

La policía dice que cuando ellos llegaron encontraron a una persona herida y fue transportada a un hospital cercano, ahora ellos están pidiendo la ayuda del público. Cualquier persona con información favor de contactar al departamento de Colorado Springs inmediatamente.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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