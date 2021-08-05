The Salvation Army Fountain Valley hosting Camp Away From Camp

Local News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corps is hosting a Camp Away From Camp event on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

At the event, families can celebrate the end of summer and learn information on sending their children to camp next year. The camp is paid for by the Salvation Army, it's designed for families who might normally be unable to afford camp.

Every year, the Salvation Army sends kids to High Peak Camp in Estes Park. Usually, 150 campers go per week, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, only about 50 could attend this year.

In response to the restrictions, High Peak Camp decided to take the camp on the road to Wyoming, Montana, and now Colorado.

Thursday, families can participate in archery, a slip-and-slide, a bounce house, and many other entertaining outdoor activities.

Camp Away from Camp is at the Salvation Army Fountain Valley at 208 Cunningham Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80911, near Sproul Junior High School.

To donate to the Salvation Army, click here.