El Paso County top 3 Colorado counties with investigated school zone crashes

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As Colorado school districts prepare for the new school year, Colorado State Patrol wants to remind drivers to pay attention and drive carefully in school zones.

According to CSP, crashes occurred three times as frequently during the school year during pick-up and drop-off hours compared to all other hours. CSP collected this data over the past three years in school safety zones.

The most dangerous and peak day of the week was on Fridays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

"Kids deserve extra caution,” stated Colonel Matthew C. Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Exercising patience in school zones is critical as it takes only seconds for a tragedy to happen. Drivers need to stay alert and plan for congested neighborhood streets around our schools.

CSP says the leading factors for crashes in school safety zones during this period were:

Inattentive driving

Following too closely

Failure to yield the right of way

The top three counties where school safety zone crashes were investigated by the Colorado State Patrol most frequently were:

Jefferson County

El Paso County

Adams County

CSP says the top citations for school zones include: