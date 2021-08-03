Pueblo Police search for pickup truck that hit motorcyclist

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run with a motorcyclist.

On Sunday, August 1, a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle near S. Santa Fe Ave. and Ilex St. This happened at 6:15 p.m.

Police say the driver of the truck left the accident scene traveling southbound on Santa Fe Ave.

The motorcyclist and a rider suffered serious bodily injury.

A security video system in the area captured the suspected truck shortly after the accident. Police say the pick-up truck is four-door and the front passenger wheel is different than the rear passenger wheel. The truck should have damage to the front passenger side and might be missing the front passenger window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Matic at (719)-553-3292.

To remain anonymous, contact the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7876 or click here.