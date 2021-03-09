On the Lookout: string of storage units targeted

Local News

A pair of thieves waited for the prime time to strike -- and they struck gold. Staged outside the My Storage, off Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument, the two entered an exit gate that hadn't properly closed, and proceeded to saw off the locks of multiple units in the "D" building on February 22nd, at 4:45 a.m.

Finding a trailer parked in the lot, they hooked it up to their older model Chevy Suburban, loaded it with their wares, and took off.

The trailer bears the Colorado license plate 349-PXH.

If you have any information, call Monument Police at 719-481-3253.

A Pueblo West storage facility experienced a similar crime, involving different suspects. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a March 4th burglary. The agency is also trying to piece together other additional storage facility burglaries in Blende.

If you recognize either of these two suspects, call the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies are on the lookout for a woman who's tied to a car break-in, vehicle theft, and purse snatching.

February 3rd, a victim noticed her purse, wallet, and spare set of keys missing from her car, which was parked at the Ridgepoint Apartments off Gleneagle Drive.

Turns out, that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Those spare keys were for her husband's 2011 green Mazda CX-9, which was stolen. The SUV had a Colorado license plate of BUY-282. The Mazda has a white abrasion on the rear passenger side wheel well, and paint splotches on the rear lift gate handle.

Stock photo of victim's SUV

The woman pictured is accused of racking up nearly $500 using the stolen credit cards in the Denver and Englewood areas.

If you know anything about the crime, or saw anything suspicious in that area February 3rd, call the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or call Deputy Christopher Babcock at 719-237-0266.













