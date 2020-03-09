Skip to Content
Passenger reaction to sneezing person causes plane to divert to Denver

DENVER (AP) - Passengers' fears over the possible spread of the coronovirus appear to be the cause of a plane's unscheduled landing.

Officials say a group of people became disruptive because a neighboring passenger was coughing and sneezing on Sunday's flight from Eagle County, Colorado, to Newark International Airport.

The United Airlines plane diverted to Denver, where police officials told KUSA-TV three people were removed who were upset about the passenger who they thought was sick. United officials told KCNC-TV that the passenger was sneezing due to allergies, did not have a fever and was allowed to continue on the flight.

