Passenger reaction to sneezing person causes plane to divert to Denver

Local News

DENVER (AP) - Passengers' fears over the possible spread of the coronovirus appear to be the cause of a plane's unscheduled landing.

Officials say a group of people became disruptive because a neighboring passenger was coughing and sneezing on Sunday's flight from Eagle County, Colorado, to Newark International Airport.

The United Airlines plane diverted to Denver, where police officials told KUSA-TV three people were removed who were upset about the passenger who they thought was sick. United officials told KCNC-TV that the passenger was sneezing due to allergies, did not have a fever and was allowed to continue on the flight.



(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)