Hit-and-run leaves Pueblo toddler seriously injured
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a silver sedan with dark tinted windows after they believe the car was involved in a hit-and-run that left a toddler seriously injured.
The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Beulah Avenue after hearing reports of a hit-and-run.
The suspect fled the area and may have damage to the front passenger side.
The toddler was transported to the hospital, it's unclear what condition the child is in following the crash.
On 3-13-22 at 4:40p officers responded to the 600 blk of Beulah on a hit and run involving a toddler.— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) March 14, 2022
The suspect vehicle left and may have damage to the front pass. side. If you have info call us at (719)-553-2502 or our Traffic Division at (719) 553-2536 Case number 22-4742. pic.twitter.com/2McaKSVxZc
If you know anything about this incident, call Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502. During normal business hours, you can also call Pueblo Police's Traffic Division at (719) 553-2536 and reference case number 22-4742.
