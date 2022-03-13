Skip to Content
Pueblo County Crime
today at 8:26 PM
Hit-and-run leaves Pueblo toddler seriously injured

Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a silver sedan with dark tinted windows after they believe the car was involved in a hit-and-run that left a toddler seriously injured.

The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Beulah Avenue after hearing reports of a hit-and-run.

The suspect fled the area and may have damage to the front passenger side.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police

The toddler was transported to the hospital, it's unclear what condition the child is in following the crash.

If you know anything about this incident, call Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502. During normal business hours, you can also call Pueblo Police's Traffic Division at (719) 553-2536 and reference case number 22-4742.

Author Profile Photo

Sydnee Stelle

Sydnee is an MMJ for KRDO NewsChannel 13. You can learn more about her here.

