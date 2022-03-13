Hit-and-run leaves Pueblo toddler seriously injured

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are searching for a silver sedan with dark tinted windows after they believe the car was involved in a hit-and-run that left a toddler seriously injured.

The incident took place around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Beulah Avenue after hearing reports of a hit-and-run.

The suspect fled the area and may have damage to the front passenger side.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police

The toddler was transported to the hospital, it's unclear what condition the child is in following the crash.

On 3-13-22 at 4:40p officers responded to the 600 blk of Beulah on a hit and run involving a toddler.



The suspect vehicle left and may have damage to the front pass. side. If you have info call us at (719)-553-2502 or our Traffic Division at (719) 553-2536 Case number 22-4742. pic.twitter.com/2McaKSVxZc — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) March 14, 2022

If you know anything about this incident, call Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502. During normal business hours, you can also call Pueblo Police's Traffic Division at (719) 553-2536 and reference case number 22-4742.