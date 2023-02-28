On the Lookout: Suspect vehicle tied to homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are asking the public for help to identify the occupants of a dark-colored convertible Ford Mustang, thought to be in connection to a homicide.

Vehicle sought in connection to homicide (PPD)

At 8:22 p.m., Friday, February 24, 79-year-old Fred Ettleman, of Rye, was found with a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of West Northern Avenue, which is near the King Soopers grocery store. Ettleman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are now seeking help to identify the vehicle -- and who may have been inside the car at the time of the shooting.

If you have information, you are asked to call Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-553-3254, or, to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.