Skip to Content
On the Lookout
By
New
Published 8:04 PM

On the Lookout: Suspect vehicle tied to homicide

Vehicle connected to Feb. 24 deadly shooting
PPD
Vehicle connected to Feb. 24 deadly shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are asking the public for help to identify the occupants of a dark-colored convertible Ford Mustang, thought to be in connection to a homicide.

Vehicle sought in connection to homicide (PPD)

At 8:22 p.m., Friday, February 24, 79-year-old Fred Ettleman, of Rye, was found with a gunshot wound in the 3000 block of West Northern Avenue, which is near the King Soopers grocery store. Ettleman was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are now seeking help to identify the vehicle -- and who may have been inside the car at the time of the shooting.

If you have information, you are asked to call Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-553-3254, or, to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Article Topic Follows: On the Lookout
Author Profile Photo

Heather Skold

Heather is the evening anchor for KRDO. Learn more about Heather here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content