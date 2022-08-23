On the Lookout: Gas Tank Guzzlers; Mailbox Thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's happened multiple times this month: two male suspects park, unsuspectingly, next to another vehicle, and drill into the victim's gas tank.

It happens without warning, without regard to time of day, or location.

The act can cost up to $3,000 in damages to the victim.

Pueblo Police released a video of one of the crimes, where a blue SUV pulls up and pulls the prank. Detectives say they were able to find that vehicle, which was stolen, but not the suspects.

Fuel Thieves (PPD)

If you recognize either of the suspects you're asked to call Detective Shane Pope at 719-553-2441, or if you want to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

Mail Theft Suspect No. 1 (CSPD)

Colorado Springs Police are asking for help to identify three suspects who they say broke into a mailbox cluster at an apartment complex and took the contents inside. The incident happened on June 17, 2022, at an unnamed apartment.

The first suspect is white and has tattoos down his right arm, and is thought to be between 30-40 years old.

The second suspect is black and has a closely trimmed beard, and is approximately 20-30 years old.

Mail Theft Suspect No. 2 (CSPD)

The third suspect is black and is 50-60 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie with "Bulldog Athletes for Life" inscribed on the lower back.

Mail Theft Suspect No. 3 (CSPD)

If you have any information about these suspects, please call 719-444-7000, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.