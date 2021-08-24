On the Lookout: Lurking driver lobs paver into windshield

On the lookout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- When a car drives slowly past your house, chances are, your suspicions are raised.

In this instance, there was good reason to be on the defensive.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 15th, a white Buick Century, with black tires, drove through the parking lot of the Bruin Manor Apartments, located near Nevada and Austin Bluffs.

Bruin Manor Apartment Vandal

On the second pass, the driver of the Buick stops in front of a parked car, gets out, and throws a brick paver at the victim's windshield -- the weight of it caving in the glass.

Bruin Manor Apartment Vandal

The male suspect was wearing a red and black ballcap with the sticker still on the bill. He appears to be heavyset.

If you know anything about the crime, or recognize the suspect, call Colorado Springs Police at 444-7000.