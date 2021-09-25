Colorado Springs man jumps on hood of random car, assaults driver through sunroof
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man wearing no shoes or shirt jumped onto a car at the intersection of Buchanan Street and North Cascade Avenue on Friday night and assaulted the driver through the sunroof.
It happened around 10:00 p.m. Police say the victim doesn't know the suspect.
The suspect ran from police, but officers eventually arrested 18-year-old Jose Estrada-Pizarro. He tried to flee again before his arrest and ended up injuring one of the officers.
Estrada-Pizarro is in the El Paso County Jail, his bond amount is set at $2,000.
Comments
I wonder if he is a criminal illegal alien, they need to look into his immigration status and get back to us. Biden that demented fraud puppet and the radical Marxist Democrats that now occupy our government are flooding America with millions of illegal immigrants, cartel and MS-13 members who are totally unknown. They are putting all Americans safety in jeopardy as they attempt to destroy America.