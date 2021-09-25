Colorado Springs man jumps on hood of random car, assaults driver through sunroof

El Paso County Crime

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man wearing no shoes or shirt jumped onto a car at the intersection of Buchanan Street and North Cascade Avenue on Friday night and assaulted the driver through the sunroof.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. Police say the victim doesn't know the suspect.

The suspect ran from police, but officers eventually arrested 18-year-old Jose Estrada-Pizarro. He tried to flee again before his arrest and ended up injuring one of the officers.

Estrada-Pizarro is in the El Paso County Jail, his bond amount is set at $2,000.