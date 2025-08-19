Man steals Aurora Police car, leads officers on 30-minute chase

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 31-year-old male jumped into an unoccupied Aurora Police patrol car and drove off, leading to a 30-minute chase for law enforcement.

In the morning of Aug. 19, the Aurora Police Department (APD) says Brayan Reyes-Bernal was arrested and charged with burglary, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and vehicular eluding, after a sergeant struck the stolen patrol car, ending the chase.

Both Reyes-Bernal and the sergeant were treated at a local hospital.

ADP says Reyes-Bernal was on probation for felony trespassing and had a history of DUIs and domestic violence.

According to the police, no other crashes occurred during the chase.

