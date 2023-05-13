Friends of Suzanne Morphew gather to call attention to her case, three years after she went missing

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Salida home on Mother’s Day in 2020. She's still missing.

On Saturday, around a dozen people from all across Colorado gathered at the Poncha Town Hall to spread awareness that Suzanne has not been found. The woman who put it together, Tisha Leewaye, said she was friends with Suzzane and does not want people to forget about her.

"I felt like somebody in this community needs to keep her name out there," said Leewaye.

On May 10, 2020, Morphew supposedly went on a bike ride along County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Chaffee County and never returned home. A neighbor reported her missing and her bike and helmet were eventually found along the side of the road the day she disappeared.

Barry Morphew, her husband, told investigators he was out of town for work when Suzanne disappeared and believed something happened to her while she was on her daily bike ride.

Nearly a year after Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, among various other charges.

But, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office ran into issues before Barry Morphew went on trial. A handful of the prosecution’s expert witnesses weren’t allowed to testify, because they either didn’t show up to court or were part of a court sanction.

On April 19, 2022, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against Barry "without prejudice" because of a lack of evidence.

Now, many people who showed up to the event Saturday told KRDO that they're upset with how the District Attorneys office's handled the disappearance of Suzanne. They want all law enforcement agencies to step up and find her.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, contact the FBI at 719-312-7530.