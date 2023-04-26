3 teens arrested in Jefferson County accused of throwing rocks at cars, leaving one woman dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Three teens were arrested and are now facing charges in connection to throwing rocks at multiple vehicles, leaving one young woman dead.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) arrested three 18-year-olds in connection with the death of 20-year-old Alexis Bartell.

At 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Alexis Bartell of Arvada was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana St. That's when her car windshield was hit by a rock, killing her.

Overnight Tuesday, April 25, Joseph Koening, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak were arrested and taken into custody in Arvada.

The JCSO said it remains unclear which suspects were driving throughout the spree but the identified vehicle was a black 2016 Chevy Silverado that matched the initial description of a light-colored pickup truck / SUV.

All three suspects are accused of throwing rocks and all three face charges of First Degree Murder. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges as the investigation concludes.