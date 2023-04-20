Arvada woman dead after rock thrown at vehicle, suspected to be connected to series of crimes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation into a crime spree that left a young woman dead in Northern Colorado after she was hit with a rock while driving is underway.

At 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said 20-year-old Alexa Bartell of Arvada was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana St. That's when someone, possibly from another vehicle or the side of the road, threw a large rock at Bartell's vehicle, which ended up hitting and killing her.

In the moments leading up to her death, Bartell was talking on the phone with a friend. After getting hit - the phone went silent. The JCSO said Bartell's friend tracked her phone and drove to where she was. Her friend found her fatally wounded inside her car that had gone off the road into a field.

The sheriff's office said this incident appears to be part of an overnight crime spree involving a light-colored pickup truck or SUV.

Below is a timeline of the crimes the JCSO knows of beginning April 19 into April 20:

10:04 p.m. – Westminster - 100th Ave. & Simms St. – rock through the windshield – driver not injured

10:36 p.m. – Boulder County - McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) rock through the windshield – minor injuries to the driver

10:37 p.m. – Boulder County – McCaslin Blvd & S. Indiana St. (entrance to Rock Creek neighborhood) - rock vs.Toyota 4-Runner – body damage to the vehicle, driver not injured

10:45 p.m. – Jefferson County – 10600 block of Indiana St. – rock through the windshield of yellow Chevy Spark – homicide

April 20 at 12:24 a.m. – Arvada - Hwy 93 at Hwy 72 – rock through the windshield – minor injuries to the driver

The JCSO is working with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Arvada Police, and Westminster Police to gather information. Officials believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. No piece of information is insignificant.