today at 9:27 PM
Published 9:23 PM

Woman stabbed in fight near Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man has been arrested and a woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fight near a shopping center in Colorado Springs.

Police officers were called to the area of 2800 South Academy on reports of a fight involving several people, according to Colorado Springs Police. Police say that during the fight a woman was cut across her face.

She was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Alfredo Chavez, 50, was arrested by Colorado Springs Police.

According to Colorado court records, Chavez has had a warrant out for his arrest in El Paso County since December on a felony menacing charge.

