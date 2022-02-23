El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for man accused of robbery and identity theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman at a convenience store in unincorporated El Paso County.

On Feb. 19, a woman reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Dispatch she was robbed of her purse and assaulted at the Loaf 'N' Jug at 6695 Galley Road just before 9:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were able to identify the suspect as Brendan Mangum. The sheriff's office describes Mangum as a white man, 6'2", 180 pounds, with gauged ears.

Surveillance video showed him wearing a black ball cap with red lettering and a red brim, a red oversized ECKO branded t-shirt, and a long, thick chain and pendant hanging from his neck.





The sheriff's office says Mangum left the scene in a black Volkswagen Passat sedan.

The El Paso County Sheriff issued an arrest warrant charging Mangum with the Felony crimes of Robbery and Identity Theft. Additionally, he was charged with Misdemeanor crimes of 3rd Degree Assault, Criminal Mischief, and a Petty Offense of Theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 719-390-5555 or the tip line at 719-520-6666.