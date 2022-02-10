Salida High School principal arrested again after wiping phone data in front of officers

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salida High School Principal who was arrested last year following a dramatic saga involving a school lockdown is now facing a new charge after allegedly erasing evidence from his phone in front of police officers.

According to a report from the Salida Police Department on Thursday, investigators went to Talmage Trujillo's office at Salida High School Wednesday and served a search warrant in connection with the incident that happened on Sept. 23.

Back in September, Trujillo caught misdemeanor charges of harboring a minor, obstructing a peace officer, and first-degree official misconduct after allegedly interfering with police during a lockdown at the school because of an aggravated student.

The Salida Police Department said when Trujillo was provided the search warrant, he "unlocked his phone, completed a factory reset, erasing all content, and then handed it to the officers." The police department then contacted the cell phone provider to confirm that the phone was wiped.

Police say they left the school and contacted the District Attorney's Office, and a warrant was issued for class-6 felony Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Trujillo turned himself in "without incident," according to Salida Police.

We reached out to Salida High School, and a representative said Trujillo was placed on paid administrative leave once again.