Neighbors detail problems within a Pueblo home after invasion

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Saturday, July 31st at around 9:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a home invasion on the 600 block of Bellevue Pl in Pueblo, south of downtown.

According to Pueblo Police, two masked individuals forcibly entered the residence.

"Masked individuals entered the house forcefully and began assaulting the resident," Sergeant Frank Ortega said.

Pueblo police said they found "a significant amount of blood inside the residence," and reported that 36-year-old Lonnie Arellano was taken from the home.

Arellano was found the next day, but Police are still looking for suspects in this case.

Tonight, we are learning more from neighbors about the home that was invaded, and what the scene was like on Saturday night.

Cynthia Schlosser said, "It was mayhem, absolute mayhem.

Schlosser described investigators knocking on neighbors doors in the wee hours of the morning to ask if they had any information regarding the home invasion.

She outlined that the house had long been a problem for the neighborhood, expressing her frustration with the owner of the property.

"We need people like that own things that rent things to take responsibility for who they rent to and when people complain, take it to heart. Safety is involved," Schlosser said.

Schlosser claims that drug use was prevalent in the house. She mentioned instances where renters would openly ask them for a variety of drugs.

All the while, Schlosser claims the owner of the property knew that drug use was going on in the home.

"He knew everything that was going on there and he did nothing," Schlosser said.

Detectives are still searching for suspects in this case, and are asking for the public's help.

Please contact Detective Ryan Torres at 719-320-6037 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-240-0130 if you any information. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or click here.