Woman arrested for road rage assault at Englewood police station

Crime

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman facing multiple charges for a road rage attack has the evidence stacked against her because the incident happened right in front of the Englewood Police Department, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Police arrested 28-year-old Erika A. Boudreaux Wednesday evening after she ran away from the scene of the road rage crash on foot.

Video shows Boudreaux driving on S. Elate Street when she rams a man's vehicle through a landscaping area and into a security wall. The man is able to get out of the truck and run away, and Boudreaux's vehicle was only stopped a second time by a light pole.

Boudreaux was caught and charged with attempted first-degree assault, criminal mischief, menacing, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended/revoked. We're still waiting on a mugshot.