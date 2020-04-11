El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 in construction burglary case

Crime

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man and a woman are in custody after allegedly stealing from a new build construction site.

The alleged burglary happened just after midnight on April 3. The two suspects were caught on surveillance camera at a construction site in the 9800 block of Fairway Glen Drive. The sheriff's office says the reporting party had installed the camera specifically because of previous construction burglaries in the area.

Deputies responded but the two suspects had fled on foot. They were later identified as 38-year-old Melissa Estrada and 34-year-old Davi Figueroa.

The sheriff's office says they found Estrada later that day, but weren't able to find Figeuroa until April 10. He had been hiding in a residence in the Cimarron Hills area.

Estrada was booked on the following charges:

2nd Degree Burglary: Residence, Dwelling, or Controlled Substance

Theft under $500

Figeuroa was booked on the following charges:

2nd Degree Burglary: Business or Building (2 counts)

Criminal Mischief, 1K to Less Than 5K

Theft over $750 Less Than 2K.

The sheriff's office says that there have been 24 reported construction burglaries since January. Four of those were in this same area. Because of the linked pattern of these crimes, the Sheriff's Office Criminal Intelligence Unit is now investigating.