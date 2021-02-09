Colorado Springs veterinarian adopts dog run over by car

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A local veterinarian who saved a dog's life after it was hit by a car is now taking the little guy home with her.

"From the minute I saw him, with a pelvic fracture and so sad, I just couldn't believe how sweet he was despite all his injuries and pain," said Dr. Sue Lynch, Chief Veterinarian at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR). "He has an amazing temperament and he just follows me around all day."

"Jim" in a sweater

After HSPPR sent him over to Colorado Canine Orthopedics for surgery on his fractured pelvis and got his leg amputated to relieve pain, Dr. Lynch says "Jim" made a full recovery.

"It's like nothing happened. He runs and jumps and plays with Elvita, my other dog," said Dr. Lynch. "He's the perfect fit for our family!"

