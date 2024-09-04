Broncos’ Patrick Surtain II gets new deal worth $24 million per year

By ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II signed a four-year contract extension worth $96 million with $77.5 million guaranteed on Wednesday.

“Signed, sealed, delivered,” Surtain said through a smile after signing the deal with a $24 million-per-year average that vaults him past Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. ($21.025 million) and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander ($21 million) as the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL.

Earlier this year, the Broncos exercised their fifth-year option on Surtain, guaranteeing him $19.802 million in 2025. He’s due about $3.5 million this season.

The new deal begins in 2026 and would keep Surtain in Denver through the 2029 season.

Surtain was elected a captain by his teammates this week along with wide receiver Courtland Sutton, guard Quinn Meinerz, quarterback Bo Nix, inside linebacker Alex Singleton and kicker Wil Lutz.

Nix is the first Broncos rookie to be named a captain heading into a season opener since Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little in 1967.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl