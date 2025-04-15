Orlando Magic seal No. 7 seed in Eastern Conference with play-in win against Atlanta Hawks

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Orlando Magic clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference after routing the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 in the first game of the NBA play-in tournament Tuesday.

Cole Anthony came of the bench to score a team-high 26 points and had six assists at the Kia Center in Orlando to lift the Magic to their second consecutive playoff appearance.

The Magic will face the reigning NBA champion and No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven first round series starting Sunday at TD Garden. Orlando was 2-1 against the Celtics this season.

The Magic led by as many as 22 points in the first half, but the Hawks would cut the lead to three with 2:30 left in the third quarter. Orlando took control in the fourth quarter however, outscoring Atlanta 41-22.

Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 19 points and seven rebounds and power forward Paolo Banchero added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Hawks guard Trae Young, who had a game-high 28 points along with six assists, was ejected in the fourth quarter with 4:47 remaining in the game and Atlanta down 107-85.

Young picked up two quick technical fouls after he threw the ball at one official following a score, and later when he refused to give another official the ball.

The Hawks have one more opportunity to make the postseason as they will take on the winner of Wednesday’s Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls play-in game Friday in Atlanta for the final spot in the East.

The winner of Friday’s contest will play the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round beginning Sunday at Rocket Arena.

