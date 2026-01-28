Something New provides gowns and suits to teens ahead of Night to Shine Ball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Smiling faces were met with prom dresses and suits on Wednesday ahead of a glitzy night, Night to Shine.

Night to Shine, supported by the Tim Tebow Foundation, hosts a prom event each year for people with special needs. This week, a local boutique handed out donated gowns for the soon-to-be partygoers.

The boutique, Something New, had dozens of dresses and suits on hand, and attendees even got a free hour of time with a stylist.

“We are thrilled to bring our customers and the Colorado Springs community together for such a meaningful cause,” said Mindi Linscombe, owner of Something New. “This event allows everyone to play a role—from our customers donating gently used formal dresses and receiving discounts in return, to our team volunteering their time to create a joyful shopping experience for these incredible guests.”

