Five new rooms open at Salvation Army Family Hope Center to serve more families

Writing by KRDO13 producer Stefan Funkhouser contributed to this report.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Salvation Army's Family Hope Center in Colorado Springs is opening five new rooms at the shelter.

It comes months after the very same shelter had to cut its rooms significantly due to a budget shortfall. Last year, the Salvation Army had to cut the number of available rooms at the center in half due to that lapse in funding.

The Family Hope Center is a low-barrier shelter in Colorado Springs that provides short-term access to rooms for struggling families.

According to the organization, they were able to reopen the rooms thanks to donations from the community. The Salvation Army says that work still needs to continue to support families across Southern Colorado, and encourages the community to donate and volunteer.

