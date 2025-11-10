Two Men and a Truck join forces with Mt. Carmel to support local veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An absolutely Colorado effort to support veterans is underway.

Two Men and a Truck partnered with Mt. Carmel Veterans Services as movers for the military charity campaign on Nov.10. It's the second year the business has collected goods for veterans, and they're not just focused on food.

"The overall goal of it is to collect, uh, overall necessary items...for our local veterans. Ranging from hygiene products to clothing to...canned goods, vouchers, gift cards, things like that," says Jackson Wibbles, operations manager for Two Men and a Truck.

Officials say the donations will be distributed soon, but if you are looking to help, you can donate to Mt. Carmel here.

