Colorado Springs eighth graders transform downtown sidewalks with ‘Chalktober’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you take a walk around downtown this weekend, you'll probably find yourself walking on some pretty expensive art pieces.

It's part of District 11's initiative called "Chalktober."

More than 1,500 eighth graders spent the day transforming sidewalks in downtown Colorado Springs into chalk art masterpieces."Chalktober" is an educational initiative that allows students to express their creativity and combine it with what they've been learning.

This year, in particular, the theme was American history.

"We're basically drawing. Things that we think could represent liberty but through like picture instead of like writings," says student Serafina Marsh.

The pieces can be found near Acacia Park, the Pioneers Museum, and other locations downtown.

“This is what it means to be the school district at the center of the city,” said Superintendent Michael Gaal. “Chalktober brings learning into the community, giving students a chance to see how their creativity can engage and inspire others.”

