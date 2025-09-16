Visionary Broadband provides free internet service to Cañon City School District students

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Visionary Broadband says they're providing free internet to eligible students in the Cañon City School District (CCSD).

According to the company, the program is funded by a Colorado grant, providing resources that help low-income families.

The free internet service is available for more than 200 students, a spokesperson with Visionary Broadband said.

“The Kids Connect program has the potential to relieve a financial burden for families, and we hope they will take advantage,” said Visionary Broadband CEO Brian Worthen in a press release. “Traditionally, the students this program supports rely on cellular and handheld devices for internet access. We want to bridge the remaining gap in access inequality.”

In order to qualify, families must also qualify for free and reduced lunch. Families will need to complete the Free and Reduced Lunch enrollment form and a Kids Connect interest form through their school, Visionary Broadband says. To complete an interest form, visit bit.ly/CCSDInternet.

