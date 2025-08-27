‘Second Wind’ Scholarship at Pueblo Community College offers financial support for new students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Community College Foundation understands that some students require additional support to get started on their college journey. That's where the Second Wind scholarship application comes in, specifically designed for students who are newly enrolled or who did not apply for scholarships in the spring.

Officials say that applying for the Second Wind application can give college students the chance to earn money towards tuition, fees and books, but the application is due by 5 p.m. on September 12th.

The application can be completed online in under an hour, according to the foundation.

With one application, students can apply for all scholarships available through the foundation and will be notified of scholarship awards once the review process is complete, according to officials.

Students can apply for the scholarship here.

For more information, call 719.544.0677 or email scholarship@puebloccfoundation.org.

