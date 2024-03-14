ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Thank you, first responders!

COLORADO (KRDO) - Here at KRDO 13 we want to offer up a hearty salute to a group of heroes who have been putting in extra work over the last two days.

What first responders do every day, but especially during major storms is the very epitome of what it means to be Absolutely Colorado.

Few things highlight the hard work and bravery of our first responders quite like a major storm event. They've been working around the clock and planning for weeks to make sure we all make it through the storm safely. That often means long, cold shifts and frequently dangerous driving.

From everyone at KRDO 13, thank you, first responders!