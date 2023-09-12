Groundworks partners with Habitat for Humanity to build home for Pikes Peak family

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Groundworks, a company that specializes in home basement and foundation repairs, teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help the Colorado Springs community.

In August, the company worked side-by-side with volunteers from Habitat for Humanity to help build another home for a deserving Pikes Peak Area family.

Employees from Groundworks helped put up drywall, while others worked in the backyard.

“Our homeowners are the best, they come out here and actually build alongside us because they have to do 200 hours before they’re able to move in. When they’re out building with volunteers, they actually get a sense of who is helping them do this work. It creates a very nice sense of pride in their home, and then they get to know people in their communities,” stated Sarah Buchan, an official with Habitat for Humanity.

Groundworks has also supported Habitat for Humanity financially, donating $ 100,000 over the past two years to help families find long-term housing stability.

To donate, volunteer at a job site, or for more information about Groundworks visit the link here.