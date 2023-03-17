Trail Life troop #1613 presents handcrafted ornate walking canes to local veterans

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A faith-based group partnered with Mt. Carmel and the Wounded Warriors Project to present ornate walking canes handcrafted for some local veterans.

Friday, the boys from Trail Life Troop 1613 presented the veterans with the community-based project that's been in the works for six months now.

"After Christmas, we picked up Christmas trees all the way from Fountain to Monument and from the Broadmoor to Calhan. And then our boys took those Christmas trees - we cut all the limbs off the trees - and then we've been helping our Master Craftsman lathe them into canes that we could donate to our community, to the veterans in our community," said Judson Babcock, troop master for #1613.

Trail Life offers boys and young men from kindergarten through 12th-grade opportunities to develop their faith while exploring the outdoors.

