Alpine Autism Center to host 14th annual ‘Run for the One’ virtual 5k

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - In honor of Autism awareness month, the Alpine Autism Center will be hosting their 14th annual 'Run for the One' virtual 5k.

Due to the pandemic, the run will be online and will go on for the entire month of April in order to raise funds to support those families affected by Autism.

Their goal is to raise $50,000 and so far they've only raised about $3,415. To donate or sign up, click here. We'll have more information on how the virtual 5K will work on KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 4 p.m.