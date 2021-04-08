Skip to Content
Absolutely Colorado
Veteran family in Colorado Springs gets new roof

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - A U.S. Army veteran in Colorado Springs will now have a new roof and gutters thanks to the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort giving back to those who served our country.

Purple Hearts in Colorado Springs along with other organizations identified U.S. Army veteran Christopher Hayes.

Cenco Building Services is now installing a much-needed new roof and gutters for the family on Thursday.

The Hayes family says it's a blessing to be chosen for this project.

According to Cenco Building Services, this is a $14,000 project. The Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project donates the materials, while Cenco Building Services donates the labor work.

The Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project has given free roofs to more than 200 military members.

Jasmine Arenas

