‘Project Taurus’ data center moves forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs Planning Department says it has issued an administrative decision approving the development application for AI data center Project Taurus.

The development plan modification application for Corporate Ridge No. 1 Lot 4, also known as "Project Taurus," was agreed upon on June 11, according to the city.

The city says this application further modifies the previous development plan and allows the establishment of a data center use in the existing industrial building and site improvements on the 21.96-acre, business park-zoned site located at 1565 High Tech Way.

The city notes that this administrative decision begins the timeframe for appeal under the City Code. The deadline for residents to submit an appeal request will be 5 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026. The city wanted to share a copy of the form for appeals, which contains an excerpt from the appeal section of the City Code.

The Planning Department says that due to the significant public interest in this project, it is preparing a memo to be shared this week providing additional context on the approval decision and review process, including key changes made to the original application in response to comments and City Code requirements. KRDO13 has reached out to the city for more details.

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According to the city record, the project description details that Project Taurus proposes the reuse of the existing building as a data center with ancillary office use and associated site changes to accommodate required electrical, mechanical, and Information Technology equipment. As part of this, the Development Plan Modification proposes the demolition of existing utility and mechanical buildings and the addition of new chiller and generator yards to support the new data center. The new exterior mechanical equipment will be screened with sound attenuating fences, according to the application.

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