Where the plans for a proposed data center in Colorado Springs stand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Raedan, the company proposing "Project Taurus," a potential new data center in Colorado Springs, reports receiving threats related to the initiative. This development follows a heated community meeting that took place on Thursday night, where significant local opposition was voiced.

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Jason Green, Chief Operating Officer for Raedan, spoke with KRDO13 over the phone on Friday. He stated that while pushback regarding the project was anticipated, he was disappointed by a perceived lack of community respect during the public forum. Green felt that the intense atmosphere overshadowed opportunities for an open dialogue about the data center.

The proposed data center would fill what used to be a chip manufacturer's plant off of Garden of the Gods Road. Green confirmed that last night's yelling will not stop the company from pursuing the project.

Green said he felt for residents who could not voice their opinions because their viewpoints differed from those of others present at the meeting. Green said he is open to having one-on-one conversations with community members, even if he does not have all the answers.

The chief operating officer described the meeting as an opportunity for constructive dialogue. He expressed disappointment that some attendees chose to yell, noting "a tremendous amount of angst and anger."

He also said there was a firestorm of frustration over AI in general, in addition to the proposed data center.

He mentioned that many people are worried about their utility rates increasing, but he clarified that Colorado Springs Utilities is a nonprofit. In the meeting, he also said that "the average residential swimming pool uses 200 thousand gallons of water."

Green added that Raedan views "Project Taurus" as "something positive for the Colorado Springs community."

Green stated he does not plan to hold additional community forums because he doesn't see the value in them, given the previous meeting's outcome. However, he says he remains willing to meet individually with people to address their questions and concerns. He also noted that "people emailing him threats will not get a response."

Green says the company will continuously update its website with documentation, renderings and plans for the project. He said community members wishing to discuss the data center can reach out to Jason Green for one-on-one meetings.

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