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Line hundreds deep packs into room for Project Taurus Data Center meeting

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Published 7:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday night, a major crowd showed up for a meeting regarding a new artificial intelligence data center that could be coming to Colorado Springs.

If approved, the so-called Project Taurus would go into the old Intel Fabrication building off Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

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Donovan Pimentel

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