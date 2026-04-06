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Data center could come to Colorado Springs

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Published 10:17 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new data center is being proposed to fill what used to be a chip manufacturer's plant off of Garden of the Gods Road.

The center, proposed by Raeden, a real estate data center company, would be located at 1565 High Tech Way. It's been given the moniker "Project Taurus" as part of the development proposal.

A community meeting is planned for Tuesday night to relay information about the project and application. The city and developers plan to hold the meeting at Hyatt Place, located at 503 W. Garden of the Gods Rd. 

On Monday, KRDO13 is speaking with residents near the proposal, Colorado Springs Utilities and Raeden.

We will have a full report on KRDO13 at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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