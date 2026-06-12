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Steve’s Garden: Experts say overwatering can do more harm than good

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Published 4:52 PM

The hot, dry weather across southern Colorado has many gardeners reaching for the hose, but experts say too much water can be just as damaging as too little.

A common misconception is that giving plants extra water will help them grow faster and healthier. In reality, overwatering can lead to root rot and other problems that may weaken or even kill your garden.

"I like to stress my plants to where I see a little wilt, with the exception of tomatoes," said Mike Spencer with Spencer's Produce Lawn and Garden Centers. "You can get a lot of bacterial diseases in them if you let them wilt too far, but that's the main thing."

Spencer recommends watering as infrequently as possible while making sure each watering is deep enough to soak the soil. Deep watering encourages roots to grow farther into the ground, helping plants become more resilient during hot weather.

Click on the video above to hear more tips from local gardening experts on keeping your garden healthy this summer.

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Steve Roldan

Steve Roldan joins KRDO13 as a meteorologist for the Stormtracker13 Weather Team.

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