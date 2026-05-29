Two suspects turn themselves in for fatal crash that claimed the life of 77-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects have turned themselves in for the fatal crash on March 22 on Briargate Boulevard near Lexington Drive that killed 77-year-old Deanna Stemler, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to police, they obtained arrest warrants for two suspects on May 21.

Photo of Jerome Archer courtesy of CSPD

CSPD says 48-year-old Jerome Archer turned himself in on May 21 after being accused of causing a fatal crash while participating in an illegal street racing event.

Photo of Leeanaya Joey Martinez courtesy of CSPD

Police say 18-year-old Leeanaya Joey Martinez turned himself in on May 25 and is accused of participating in street racing, leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality, participating in an illegal speed contest, failing to maintain required vehicle insurance, and failing to report the crash as required by law.

Both face charges related to the death of 77-year-old Deanna Stemler.

On March 22, at approximately 8:14 p.m., CSPD says it received a call for service regarding a head-on traffic crash near the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive. Police say the initial report indicated that two vehicles were racing eastbound on Briargate Boulevard when one crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound Volkswagen SUV head-on.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police say the driver of the Volkswagen SUV died from their injuries at the hospital. On March 23, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified Stemler.

Deanna Stemler courtesy of CSPD

Stemler was driving home from church when the crash happened, leaving her community grappling with her sudden loss. Garrett McNew, Assistant Pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church, said Stemler was a beloved member of the church and a devout follower of Christ.

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CSPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information should contact 719-444-7000 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

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