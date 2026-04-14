Skip to Content
News

Community mourns beloved church goer killed in head-on collision

CSPD
By
New
Published 10:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On March 22, 2026, at approximately 8:14 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says it received a call for service regarding a head-on traffic crash near the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive. Police say the initial report indicated that two vehicles were racing eastbound on Briargate Boulevard when one crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound Volkswagen SUV head-on.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen SUV later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. On March 23, 2026, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified her as 77-year-old Deanna Stemler.

Police say the CSPD Major Crash Team assumed responsibility for the investigation and that speed is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash.

Nearly a month after the crash, no arrests have been made. Police tell KRDO13 the investigation is still ongoing, and no one has been charged at this time. Officers say they are making good progress in the investigation, but that they are not at a point where they can release anything just yet.

On Tuesday, KRDO13 is speaking with members of Deanna Stemler's church about her lasting legacy.

We will have a full report on KRDO13 News at 5 and 6 o'clock.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Stafford

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.