Man accused of halloween stabbing was Monument Academy teacher

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - School leadership at Monument Academy confirmed a man accused of stabbing and killing one person, and critically injuring multiple others, was a teacher.

On October 31, Colorado Springs Police were called out to a home on N El Paso Street. Upon arrival, officers found three people, one man and two women, who had been stabbed. Further inside the residence, officers found another man with minor stab wounds and a child.

The first three found by officers had suffered life-threatening injuries. The man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, while the two women are still being treated for their injuries.

33-year-old Matthew Regnier was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of First Degree Assault and one count of Child Abuse.

Lewis Palmer School District 38 said Monument Academy employed Matt as a teacher. The district tells KRDO13 additionally, he served as a coach with the junior varsity soccer team at Palmer Ridge High School. They say he is no longer serving in his coaching role.

The Executive Director at Monument Academy shared this release with KRDO13:

Monument Academy administration was informed late Saturday night of the allegation of charges against Mr. Matthew Regnier, a secondary campus art teacher employed since August 2023. Effective November 2, 2025, Mr. Regnier’s employment with Monument Academy has been terminated. Monument Academy will fully cooperate with law enforcement as needed in their ongoing investigation. “This news is heartbreaking for our entire school community,” said Collin Vinchattle, Executive Director

of Monument Academy. “The safety, well-being, and trust of our students, families, and staff are our top

priorities. We are focused on providing care and support to those who may be affected.” Counseling services are being made available to both students and staff as our community processes this difficult information. Monument Academy remains committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and caring learning

environment for every member of our Lynx family.

