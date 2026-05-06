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City greenlights for 2026 Ford Amphitheater season to operate above the standard noise limit

KRDO
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Updated
today at 11:09 AM
Published 11:03 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs announces that it has issued a noise hardship permit for the Ford Amphitheater’s 2026 concert season, which allows events at the venue to operate above the city's standard noise or decibel limit.

According to this city, this will apply only to events within the Polaris Pointe area; events outside this area must still comply with city and state noise standards.

The city says that in January 2025, it entered into a mitigation and monitoring agreement with VENU, outlining additional sound-reduction measures and expanded oversight. These mitigation efforts have been completed at Ford Amphitheater, including sound walls, sound system reconfiguration, monitoring, and defined enforcement protocols, according to the city.

KRDO13 has reported on residents' concerns about living near the venue for years, with many saying they felt misled about how loud the concerts would be.

“The City is committed to clear communication and transparency with residents as we continue to monitor sound impacts at Ford Amphitheater,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “We will take community concerns seriously, ground our decisions in data, and ensure we strike the right balance between preserving neighborhood quality of life and supporting the economic and cultural benefits this venue brings.”

The city has provided sound data from the 23025 concert season, available here. The city says it will continue to review sound data from each concert season to identify solutions and evaluate sound impacts.

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