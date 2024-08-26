2 groups call on Ford Amphitheater to lower volume, venue claims it’s never exceeded noise limits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Two groups have formed demanding the new Ford Amphitheater lower the volume.

Ford Hurts Families has created a website calling for concerned residents to contact Ford Motor Company directly. They say the excessive noise is disrupting their way of life. "This isn’t just a nuisance for a small neighborhood, it’s a threat to the way of life for an alarmingly large community," is a statement made on the Ford Hurts Families website.

KRDO 13 Investigates contacted Ford about the group. Ford said they wouldn't be making a statement on the issue because they don't own or control the venue.

Another group, Northside Neighbors Association is also calling for the Ford Amphitheater to lower the volume.

"It's obviously disturbing. It's annoying. It's difficult to sit on your deck. You can hear it in the house, you know, trying to rest, sleep, or watch TV," Murray Relf a member of Northside Neighbors Association told KRDO 13 Investigates.

However the Amphitheater shared sound data with KRDO 13 Investigates taken from 9 different locations during this past weekend.

The recorded noise levels maxed out at 55 decibels which the Amphitheater says is comparable to traffic noise.

The City of Colorado Springs said for the weekend of August 23 and 24 119 noise complaints were made. Since the Ford Amphitheater opened 762 complaints have been filed. Noise complaints are anonymous and the same person can file multiple complaints.

Not everyone is against the amphitheater. KRDO 13 spoke to several local residents who like the nearby Ford Amphitheater. "I'm not really disturbed by it. It's just. It's kind of nice, actually, to hear it in the distance," said Raven Henriquez.

