Quieter nights? Community reacts to Ford Amphitheater sound changes on opening night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - For the past nine months, KRDO13 has been following a contentious dispute between the owner of the Ford Amphitheater and residents living near the venue.

Many neighbors in the Northgate area say they felt misled by city officials and the venue about how loud concerts would be.

Wednesday night marked the first major test of new sound mitigation upgrades during a performance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and early reactions from residents are mixed, but cautiously optimistic."

"It’s dead quiet. I can’t hear anything. The windows aren’t shaking,” Kat Gayle said, who lives about a mile from the venue.

That’s a major shift from what she says she heard just a day earlier during a sound check.

“I’m in my room with the windows closed and I’m hearing 'dadadada'… I’m hoping this is typical. But sadly, after last year was such a nightmare.”

Gayle, who has lived in her home since before the venue opened, said she’s cautiously hopeful the changes are permanent.

This week, Ford Amphitheater unveiled several sound-reducing upgrades, including:

A sound tunnel system embedded in new sound walls

A vertical array of directional speakers

Three new sound monitoring devices placed in the surrounding neighborhood

While the measures seemed effective for Jason Isbell’s show, Gayle isn’t fully convinced yet.

“I really think it’s the band, because it’s lower, more acoustic music and the weather. I’m glad, so, so glad it’s silent. I just hope it stays this way. I love music, but when I’m sitting on my deck, I want music of my choice.”

Concertgoers told KRDO13 that they enjoyed the upgraded sound system and didn’t feel the mitigation affected their experience.

However, the real test might come next week. The next show at the venue is Monday, May 5, headlined by the rock band Seether.