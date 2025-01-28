Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs and Ford Amphitheater sign noise mitigation agreement for 2025 season

By
New
today at 10:23 PM
Published 10:45 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs and the owner of the Ford Amphitheater have signed a new noise mitigation agreement for ht 2025 concert season.

For months, residents have complained that music levels at the amphitheater are too loud and impacting their lives.

According to the new noise agreement, Venu Entertainment will make adjustments to the sound system and foot the bill for new sound walls and a new noise tunnel. The company will also install three additional sound monitoring stations in the surrounding neighborhood in an effort to more accurately monitor noise levels.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content