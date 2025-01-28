Colorado Springs and Ford Amphitheater sign noise mitigation agreement for 2025 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs and the owner of the Ford Amphitheater have signed a new noise mitigation agreement for ht 2025 concert season.

For months, residents have complained that music levels at the amphitheater are too loud and impacting their lives.

According to the new noise agreement, Venu Entertainment will make adjustments to the sound system and foot the bill for new sound walls and a new noise tunnel. The company will also install three additional sound monitoring stations in the surrounding neighborhood in an effort to more accurately monitor noise levels.